Snooker
World Championship

Generation game: Could Davis at his best topple Trump?

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Judd Trump and Steve Davis.

Image credit: Eurosport

ByEurosport
2 minutes ago | Updated a minute ago

Stephen Hendry and Alan McManus agree that Steve Davis in his prime would have caused real problems for world champion and world number one Judd Trump with his superior tactical game.

Seven-times world champion Hendry believes Trump in top gear would win a world final "18-7 or 18-8" if the pair met at the peak of their powers, but added that his old rival's "granite" safety game would give him a chance.

Three-times World Championship semi-finalist McManus points out that it would not be a foregone conclusion because of six-times world champion Davis' ability to starve his opponents of chances.

World Championship

Hendry: O'Sullivan has 'three or four more world titles in him'

6 HOURS AGO

"It's tough. When you discuss different eras, you have to remember this: the day that Davis won his world titles, all the days between now and then hadn't happened yet," said McManus on Instagram.

Play Icon
WATCH

‘One that got away’ - Jimmy White on his rivalry with Steve Davis

00:03:41

"He didn't know about Judd. He was playing the guy in the other chair.

"You've got to take that into account. I only played 'The Nugget' in the nineties, and I thought he was an unbelievable player."

Play Icon
WATCH

Crucible Classics: Alan McManus attempts epic four-cushion pot from 2016

00:01:17

Trump produced the greatest performance in a world final with an 18-9 win over John Higgins in the 2019 final, a match that saw him make seven century breaks.

While Hendry feels Trump will carry snooker to a new level, he agreed with McManus that Davis - Crucible winner in 1981, 1983, 1984, 1987, 1988 and 1989 - was a fearsome competitor in his pomp.

"There was time when you wondered: 'How could you beat him?'," said Hendry.

Play Icon
WATCH

'Wow!' - Judd Trump's best shots of the season

00:02:59

"I think Judd is possibly going to take the game to a new level. Judd would probably beat him, but I'd be interested to see.

"Judd would probably beat him 18-7 or 18-8. Something like that."

McManus recalled the UK Championship final in 1990 when Hendry edged Davis 16-15 in one of the sport's all-time classic clashes at Preston's Guild Hall.

"The famous UK final between you and him in 1990. I know how well you were playing. He was playing good, wasn't he?," said McManus.

"The other thing you have to say is that Judd would need to play well to win otherwise 'The Nugget' would get him.

"Davis was an unbelievable player. I played him in my first final (Asian Open in 1992) in Bangkok. I never missed a shot, I played awesome, one of the best matches I've ever played.

"He beat me 9-3 and I was over the moon with myself."

World Championship

Williams reveals one big change he'd make to snooker

16 HOURS AGO
World Championship

Williams: Why I'll never retire from snooker

21 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
SnookerWorld Championship
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

World Championship

Hendry: O'Sullivan has 'three or four more world titles in him'

6 HOURS AGO
World Championship

Williams reveals one big change he'd make to snooker

16 HOURS AGO
World Championship

Williams: Why I'll never retire from snooker

21 HOURS AGO
World Championship

Why did 'Hurricane' Higgins give Williams his lucky pig charm in a toilet?

21 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Snooker

On This Day: 'Sheer genius' - Trump shows off with behind-back black

00:00:16
Play Icon
Play Icon
Snooker

'The front row are in danger!' - Trump gets lucky at Crucible

00:00:47
Play Icon
Play Icon
Snooker

‘You’re going straight out’ – Ref throws out fan inside one minute

00:01:59
Play Icon
Play Icon
Snooker

On This Day: Higgins' magnificent 143 break at 2019 World Championship

00:11:26
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Arsenal and Spurs ready to pounce as Brugge boss says star can leave - Euro Papers

19 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Sports Explainer: Nadal's secrets of spin with huge forehand

21 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Australian Open

Nadal on epic Australian Open matches - My Grand Slam Journey

A DAY AGO
Play Icon
Premier League

The Warm-Up: Expectation management consuming Tottenham

23/02/2020 AT 22:30
Liga

Bale hits brace, sees red as Madrid salvage draw at Villarreal

01/09/2019 AT 18:01
Premier League

Battling Blades deny Lampard first home win

31/08/2019 AT 14:44
Play Icon
Transfers

United and PSG suffer crushing blow in pursuit of Lazio star - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 10:49
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'A small lady with a huge heart, Romania can be very proud' - Cahill on Halep

15/05/2020 AT 10:35
Play Icon
Play Icon
China Championship

Mark Williams dispatches long-range red

27/09/2019 AT 11:24
Play Icon
Premier League

Mourinho rests Ibrahimovic, names Young as captain

16/04/2017 AT 12:56
Football

The Warm-Up: Craig Pawson for Prime Minister, Chelsea's run continues

15/12/2016 AT 07:03
Eurosport

LEGAL NOTICE

16/06/2014 AT 14:37
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleHendry: O'Sullivan has 'three or four more world titles in him'