Snooker
World Championship

How O'Sullivan helped Brecel get the Belgian Bullet's career back on cue

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Luca Brecel and Ronnie O'Sullivan.

Image credit: Eurosport

ByEurosport
25 minutes ago | Updated 24 minutes ago

Luca Brecel has revealed how he decided to alter his technique after listening to Ronnie O'Sullivan discuss his cue action on Eurosport.

Brecel lifted only his second major title in the sport with victory at the Championship League last week coming three years after he claimed the 2017 China Championship with a 10-5 final victory over Shaun Murphy.

The 'Belgian Bullet' has dropped to world number 37 in the sport's rankings, but admits he is more confident in himself these days as he prepares for an assault at the World Championship which is due to begin on 31 July at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield.

World Championship

Luca and learn: Why bewitching Brecel can become Belgium's first world champion

12/06/2020 AT 15:10

Brecel beat 5-4 O'Sullivan in the quarter-finals of his run to victory at the China Championship in Guangzhou, but admits the five-times world champion's work as a pundit has been more important.

“My manager Django (Fung) first suggested that I should change that," said Brecel on the World Snooker Tour website. "Then I saw Ronnie O’Sullivan talking about me on Eurosport, saying I needed to be more compact in my cue action. That’s what convinced me to change.

"To me, the bridge now feels very short, though some players might still think it is long. I make less mistakes since I have made that change."

Play Icon
WATCH

'That is the most majestic safety shot you will ever see in your life' - Incredible from Brecel

00:01:04

The 25-year-old, who was undefeated in nine matches at the Championship League, has been as high as 11 in the world rankings, but losing his cue during a trip to China in November 2017 and shoulder problems helped in stalling his career.

“When I had a run of bad results, people must have thought I wasn’t practising,” said Brecel.

“But it wasn’t like that. I played well for a while after Guangzhou. And then losing the cue and the shoulder problem really set me back. I needed to have physiotherapy on the shoulder and it gradually got better month by month. It is fine now and I am happy with my cue so there are no excuses.”

Brecel played with two cues during the Masters in 2018, but seems to be firmly back on track with his new stick as he bids to make up for lost time eight years after becoming the youngest player in history to qualify for the Crucible aged 17 years and 45 days in 2012.

"Ever since China in 2017 I have waited for that feeling of holding a trophy again, it has taken a long time", said Brecel, who finished off his title-clinching 2-2 draw with Ben Woollaston at the Championship League by knocking in a brilliant 111 break.

"I felt great for the whole week, I had so much confidence. I got lucky in the end that Ben missed a red early in the last frame, because he was playing so well and if that had gone in perhaps he would have cleared up. There was a lot of pressure so it was a big moment for me to make a century.

“I am a better player now than I was three years ago. I have more experience. In the past I don’t think I would have made that century in the last frame of a final.

"Even when I won in China I wasn’t practising that hard and I didn’t have the confidence I have now. Now I am going to the club every day, working hard and I have a sense of freedom.

"I would love to finish the season at the Crucible. I have been there four times before and not won a match but next time I will be well prepared.”

We’d love to know what you think of our site and how we can make it better – please help us by filling in this short survey

World Championship

'I'd happily defend world title in a car park' - Trump content to play without fans

11/06/2020 AT 05:46
World Championship

Did this defeat end O'Sullivan's hopes of breaking Hendry world title record?

28/05/2020 AT 05:35
Related Topics
SnookerWorld Championship
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

World Championship

Luca and learn: Why bewitching Brecel can become Belgium's first world champion

12/06/2020 AT 15:10
Snooker

2020 Championship League snooker: Latest results and updated draw

11/06/2020 AT 23:31
Snooker

Belgian Bullet Brecel claims Championship League glory after thrilling finale

11/06/2020 AT 22:20
World Championship

'I'd happily defend world title in a car park' - Trump content to play without fans

11/06/2020 AT 05:46

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Snooker

On This Day: 'Sheer genius' - Trump shows off with behind-back black

00:00:16
Play Icon
Play Icon
Snooker

'The front row are in danger!' - Trump gets lucky at Crucible

00:00:47
Play Icon
Play Icon
Snooker

‘You’re going straight out’ – Ref throws out fan inside one minute

00:01:59
Play Icon
Play Icon
Snooker

On This Day: Higgins' magnificent 143 break at 2019 World Championship

00:11:26
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

A DAY AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'He's really unique' - Berrettini lauds fellow Italian star Sinner

YESTERDAY AT 10:11
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Ball kid wins point against Djokovic with delightful drop shot at Adria Tour

13/06/2020 AT 15:25
Play Icon
Premier League

RESULT: Kevin De Bruyne should win PFA Player of the Year

30/03/2020 AT 15:29
Football

Coutinho on bench for Liverpool's match with Sevilla after transfer saga

13/09/2017 AT 16:30
Formula E

Di Grassi named CEO of Roborace series

13/09/2017 AT 12:01
Play Icon
Tennis

Watch the Adria Tour live on Eurosport

12/06/2020 AT 22:30
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Watch the Ultimate Tennis Showdown live on Eurosport

12/06/2020 AT 22:26
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

Darren Sammy ‘angry and degraded’ by nickname

09/06/2020 AT 10:19
Play Icon
Formula 1

Ocon will be ‘more careful’ battling Perez

01/08/2017 AT 14:34
Finland Rally

Toyota WRC rookie Lappi takes Finland lead

28/07/2017 AT 19:22
Premier League

Mourinho is ruining Pogba — he should be United's main creative force

14/06/2017 AT 09:51
View more

What's On

Previous articleLuca and learn: Why bewitching Brecel can become Belgium's first world champion
Next articleNEW BUNDESLIGA DATA SHOWS HOME ADVANTAGE WIPED OUT BY HOSTING MATCHES IN EMPTY SOCCER STADIUMS -