Judd Trump has the ability to become the snooker GOAT because he has already taken the game to a new level, according to 1997 world champion Ken Doherty.

Trump could end the season with over £1.5m in earnings from the table and a record eight ranking victories if he can claim the delayed Tour Championship behind closed doors in MIlton Keynes next week and successfully defend his World Championship at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre next month.

The world number one is also set to break Neil Robertson's century record of 103 set in 2014. He is on 97 and will surely surpass the world number two's haul if he enjoys any sort of extended run at the final two events of the disrupted campaign.

Trump - who faces John Higgins in his opening match at the eight-man Tour Championship - is bidding to become the first maiden winner of the world title to retain the crown at the first attempt in the modern era and Doherty is tipping him for greatness.

'Crafty Ken' believes it could be the first step towards putting the GOAT argument to bed after years of debating if the game's most popular talent O'Sullivan or seven-times world champion Hendry is the best of all time.

"Judd’s gone to the next level now, if he keeps grounded who knows what he can achieve?” said Doherty in the Irish Mirror.

"It’s there for him to dominate. He can become as good as Ronnie O’Sullivan and Stephen Hendry if keeps level-headed and keeps working. He’s a fabulous talent.

"He’s matured in lots of ways. He can handle being world number one, he’s able to handle the pressure and the focus that is always on him.

"A couple of years ago I think he realised that he wasn’t going to be successful if he kept playing the same way. He had to understand that and mature.

"He brought his brother Jack on board with him and I think that grounded him. It made him focus more."

