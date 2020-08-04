Snooker
World Championship

World Snooker Championship: Former champion Shaun Murphy knocked out by Noppon Saengkham

Shaun Murphy musste bei der Snooker-WM 2020 bereits in Runde eins die Segel streichen

Image credit: Getty Images

ByJen Offord
an hour ago | Updated 33 minutes ago

Shaun Murphy became the third seeded player to leave the World Snooker Championship on Thursday after he was defeated by Noppon Saengkham in the first round.

  • World Snooker Championship: Latest draw, schedule and results
  • Watch World Snooker Championship live on Eurosport Player

Resuming the match trailing by three from the first session – at 6-3 down – Murphy again struggled for fluency, failing to construct a run in excess of 50, winning just one of the five frames played. The world number 42 Saengkham produced runs of 53, 63, 52, 50, 60 and 76 in an excellent morning session of snooker to seal progress to the second round.

The victory means Saengkham becomes just the third Thai player to register a win at the Crucible after Dechawat Poomjaeng and James Wattana, while Murphy joins David Gilbert and Jack Lisowski as seeded players to exit the tournament at the first-round stage.

Saengkham, who also compiled runs of 64, 67 and 59 in a standout showing, will play Mark Selby or Jordan Brown in the next round.

What's On