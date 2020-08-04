World Snooker Championship: Former champion Shaun Murphy knocked out by Noppon Saengkham

Shaun Murphy became the third seeded player to leave the World Snooker Championship on Thursday after he was defeated by Noppon Saengkham in the first round.

Resuming the match trailing by three from the first session – at 6-3 down – Murphy again struggled for fluency, failing to construct a run in excess of 50, winning just one of the five frames played. The world number 42 Saengkham produced runs of 53, 63, 52, 50, 60 and 76 in an excellent morning session of snooker to seal progress to the second round.

The victory means Saengkham becomes just the third Thai player to register a win at the Crucible after Dechawat Poomjaeng and James Wattana, while Murphy joins David Gilbert and Jack Lisowski as seeded players to exit the tournament at the first-round stage.

Saengkham, who also compiled runs of 64, 67 and 59 in a standout showing, will play Mark Selby or Jordan Brown in the next round.

