Snooker
World Championship

Hendry: O'Sullivan has 'three or four more world titles in him'

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Ronnie O'Sullivan completed an 18-12 win over Barry Hawkins in 2013.

Image credit: Eurosport

ByEurosport
12 minutes ago | Updated a minute ago

Stephen Hendry is convinced Ronnie O'Sullivan can win "three or four more world titles" if he is determined to become snooker's greatest Crucible champion.

The seven-times world champion Hendry believes O'Sullivan can still overtake him as the game's most prolific winner despite celebrating the last of his five world victories in Sheffield seven years ago.

"If he wants to and his head is right, I think he can win another three or four world titles," said Hendry during an Instagram chat with fellow Scotsman Alan McManus, the 1994 Masters champion.

World Championship

Williams reveals one big change he'd make to snooker

10 HOURS AGO

McManus believes O'Sullivan has underachieved in his 28-year professional career despite drawing level with Hendry on 36 ranking event victories and becoming the first player to compile over 1000 career centuries.

"Probably (has underachieved). How many goes has he had at Sheffield? 27 goes or something. He's won it five times which is good," commented McManus.

"He looked like he was never being bothered properly until the early 2000s or something," said Hendry.

Play Icon
WATCH

White: Even Hendry would tell you O’Sullivan is the greatest

00:02:09

"He'll always be a genius, but there seemed to be a time when he was suddenly there to win."

McManus is slightly baffled by O'Sullivan's recent comments regarding the length of the World Championship being too long for him and feels the Essex player should trust in the advice of sports psychiatrist Dr Steve Peters.

"I think we can safely say, can he win another world title? The answer is yes, of course he can," said McManus.

"I don't know about this 17-day thing he talks about. The first week you are only playing one match. I think he needs to get tuned in properly.

"That guy Steve Peters seems to help him whatever he does. I would get him in tow and just get on with it."

Hendry says O'Sullivan cannot be blamed for not enjoying the challenge of the World Championship.

Play Icon
WATCH

Crucible Classics: Alan McManus attempts epic four-cushion pot from 2016

00:01:17

"Ronnie admits that he isn't really interested in being there for 17 days. You can't argue with that. If that's how you feel, that's how you feel," said Hendry.

McManus admits his dream final would be an O'Sullivan showdown with undisputed world number one and world champion Judd Trump if the postponed tournament goes ahead behind closed doors at the end of July.

"He's capable of doing it. Whether he can be bothered putting the work in to be able to do it, I don't know it, " said McManus.

"It would be good if he gets to play Judd in the final. It would actually be interesting to see Ronnie being the underdog.

"Judd is the top man now, let's face it."

World Championship

Williams: Why I'll never retire from snooker

15 HOURS AGO
World Championship

Why did 'Hurricane' Higgins give Williams his lucky pig charm in a toilet?

15 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
SnookerWorld Championship
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

World Championship

Williams reveals one big change he'd make to snooker

10 HOURS AGO
World Championship

Williams: Why I'll never retire from snooker

15 HOURS AGO
World Championship

Why did 'Hurricane' Higgins give Williams his lucky pig charm in a toilet?

15 HOURS AGO
World Championship

All-time top 10: Who are the greatest players to never rule the world?

15 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Snooker

On This Day: 'Sheer genius' - Trump shows off with behind-back black

00:00:16
Play Icon
Play Icon
Snooker

'The front row are in danger!' - Trump gets lucky at Crucible

00:00:47
Play Icon
Play Icon
Snooker

‘You’re going straight out’ – Ref throws out fan inside one minute

00:01:59
Play Icon
Play Icon
Snooker

On This Day: Higgins' magnificent 143 break at 2019 World Championship

00:11:26
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

Sports Explainer: Nadal's secrets of spin with huge forehand

15 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Australian Open

Nadal on epic Australian Open matches - My Grand Slam Journey

18 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

United and PSG suffer crushing blow in pursuit of Lazio star - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 10:49
Play Icon
Premier League

The Warm-Up: Expectation management consuming Tottenham

23/02/2020 AT 22:30
Liga

Bale hits brace, sees red as Madrid salvage draw at Villarreal

01/09/2019 AT 18:01
Premier League

Battling Blades deny Lampard first home win

31/08/2019 AT 14:44
Play Icon
Bundesliga

'We knew we had the support at home' - Haaland on Dortmund fans

YESTERDAY AT 10:05
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'A small lady with a huge heart, Romania can be very proud' - Cahill on Halep

15/05/2020 AT 10:35
Play Icon
Play Icon
China Championship

Mark Williams dispatches long-range red

27/09/2019 AT 11:24
Play Icon
Premier League

Mourinho rests Ibrahimovic, names Young as captain

16/04/2017 AT 12:56
Football

The Warm-Up: Craig Pawson for Prime Minister, Chelsea's run continues

15/12/2016 AT 07:03
Eurosport

LEGAL NOTICE

16/06/2014 AT 14:37
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleWilliams reveals one big change he'd make to snooker