The Debate: Who is the greatest snooker player ever?

Ahead of the World Snooker Championship, we re-visit the debate surrounding the greatest players to grace the game.

Back in May, Andy Goldstein, Jimmy White and Neal Foulds sat down (over Zoom) to discuss the greatest players in snooker history in one of the first episodes of The Break podcast.

Post-lockdown, The Break will be returning for the 2020 World Championship with new episodes hosted by Rachel Casey and featuring a cast of Eurosport experts.

The first episode will be live on Wednesday evening, following the draw for the first round at the Crucible.

Back in May, although Goldstein was keen for a debate on the subject, there was one man who White immediately insisted was a cut above the rest despite some strong competition...

Ronnie O'Sullivan (+ Stephen Hendry and Steve Davis)

Jimmy White: Steve Davis, Stephen Hendry and Ronnie O’Sullivan are between them the best in the world but O’Sullivan is number one, no doubt about that. The 147s, the 1000 century breaks, just the way he creates chances on the table. You look at Steve Davis, brilliant cue action, you look at Stephen Hendry, brilliant potter, but you look at Ronnie O’Sullivan, and there would be absolutely nothing there, and within three shots, the balls are sitting there like Ronnie had placed them with his hands, I’ve never seen anything like it, that’s why he gets the edge for me.

Alex Higgins

White: Make no mistake, he made snooker popular. He got to an audience that never watched snooker and he was the first snooker player ever to bring a baby on when he won a tournament. Everybody does that now, you’ve seen the golfers always bring the kids on when they win. Higgins’ popularity was down to his shot-making and he was always twitching and he was moving when he was watching. He did all the things against the textbook but as a snooker player, he was phenomenal.

John Higgins

White: John’s temperament is the best part of his game, He gives every shot the same amount of focus and that builds up his confidence as he goes along. Without Ronnie we could be saying that John is the greatest player of all time. He plays the right shots all the time.

Mark Selby

White: He’s a master tactician and a fantastic player, great metal. He’s got everything in his game, but at the moment he doesn’t score enough to win too many big titles.

Paul Hunter

White: I would also like to mention Paul Hunter. He won three masters titles, but for illness and sadly passing away who knows what he could have gone onto achieve. I think he could have well gone into the conversation of greatest ever players had he been alive and well.

Judd Trump

White: He’s the next person we’d put in that category. He’s won one world title, the Masters and the UK Championship. He’s won more in one season this year than anyone has ever. He’s showing all the hallmarks for being a great, great player.

