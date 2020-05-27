Snooker
World Championship

Why O'Sullivan has upper hand on rivals as snooker returns

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Ronnie O'Sullivan will return at the Championship League.

Image credit: Eurosport

ByEurosport
3 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

Ronnie O'Sullivan's unrivalled natural ability for playing top-class snooker should give him an advantage as the sport returns after the coronavirus lockdown, according to Mark Selby.

The Leicester cueman believes playing on his own table at his house - the same match table he defeated O'Sullivan 18-14 on to lift the first of his three world titles in 2014 - will boost his prospects when the Championship League gets underway behind closed doors in Milton Keynes on Monday.

World Championship

Who does Hendry rate as snooker's greatest player?

AN HOUR AGO

But 'The Jester' concedes that there is no substitute for the natural green baize instinct players like O'Sullivan, world champion and world number one Judd Trump and Jack Lisowski, who Selby defeated 9-6 to lift the Scottish Open title in December, possess on the big stage.

"I think a lot of the naturally talented players like Jack Lisowski, Ronnie O’Sullivan and Judd Trump will adapt a lot quicker than the players that have to work on the game a lot, like myself. I think the natural players will benefit more, but time will tell and we’ll see," said Selby speaking to World Snooker Tour.

“I didn’t just want to go straight into the World Championship and not have had any match practice at all."

World Snooker Tour chairman Barry Hearn is hopeful the tournament will provide a launch pad to ensure the delayed World Championship can be held at the Crucible Theatre in July under strict UK government health guidelines.

Play Icon
WATCH

Best of The Rocket: Some recent O'Sullivan magic

00:03:49

The 44th staging of the game's blue-chip event was due to start on 18 April, but will begin on 31 July until 16 August. It appears likely the conditions at the Championship League will be similar to the World Championship in being forced to be staged without fans.

"Hopefully it puts a lot of players in good shape heading into the World Championship," said Selby. "That is the pinnacle of our sport and is the one everyone wants to win. It would be quite sad if there was no tournament and that was the first one back.

"It is great that Barry Hearn has managed to put a tournament on before that.”

Snooker has not staged a tournament since Trump lifted his sixth ranking event of the season with a 4-3 win over Kyren Wilson at the Gibraltar Open on 15 March.

Play Icon
WATCH

Watch 'iron man' Selby close out Scottish Open title

00:01:04

Trump is in Group 2 and will meet Daniel Wells, Elliot Slessor and David Grace on the opening day of the event.

Selby begins his campaign on Thursday 4 June when he takes on Group 5 oppenents Liang Wenbo, Joe O'Connor and Lee Walker.

O'Sullivan has been drawn in Group 10 and will face Chris Wakelin, Michael Georgiou and Kishan Hirani on Friday 5 June.

FULL CHAMPIONSHIP LEAGUE DRAW AND DETAILS HERE

World Championship

Hendry: I hope O'Sullivan fails to break my world record

2 HOURS AGO
World Championship

Why World Championship is snooker's only major

24/05/2020 AT 09:58
Related Topics
SnookerWorld Championship
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

World Championship

Who does Hendry rate as snooker's greatest player?

AN HOUR AGO
World Championship

Hendry: I hope O'Sullivan fails to break my world record

2 HOURS AGO
Snooker

Thorne unable to walk or feed himself amid sepsis fears – report

24/05/2020 AT 12:13
World Championship

Why World Championship is snooker's only major

24/05/2020 AT 09:58

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Snooker

On This Day: 'Sheer genius' - Trump shows off with behind-back black

00:00:16
Play Icon
Play Icon
Snooker

'The front row are in danger!' - Trump gets lucky at Crucible

00:00:47
Play Icon
Play Icon
Snooker

‘You’re going straight out’ – Ref throws out fan inside one minute

00:01:59
Play Icon
Play Icon
Snooker

On This Day: Higgins' magnificent 143 break at 2019 World Championship

00:11:26
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

Roland Garros director defends actions: 'Responsibility is to save the tournament, at any cost'

16 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Dembele holds key to Barca's Pjanic swoop - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 12:30
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

When Nadal got annoyed by a baby - Roland-Garros 2019

24/05/2020 AT 09:00
Play Icon
Rugby

Pichot hails emerging nations, global calendar as key for World Rugby's future

14/04/2020 AT 12:00
Formula 1

Ericsson wants to be in more competitive car

16/08/2017 AT 17:08
BinckBank Tour

Boom grabs stage five victory to edge ahead of Sagan

11/08/2017 AT 19:14
Play Icon
Superbikes

Carl Fogarty relives Hockenheim 1996, one of the great races of his career - Whit and Friends

23/05/2020 AT 14:07
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'How do I beat Roger?' - 'Rafa Nadal' interviews John McEnroe

20/05/2020 AT 12:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Wonderkid Bellingham to snub PL giants for move to European talent factory - Euro Papers

04/03/2020 AT 13:00
Play Icon
Formula 1

Sainz explains comment that angered Red Bull

08/07/2017 AT 09:13
Wimbledon

Federer: Murray is tired and struggling with injuries

23/06/2017 AT 08:18
Australian Open

Wawrinka and Tsonga argue in French – so what did they say?

24/01/2017 AT 08:36
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleWhy World Championship is snooker's only major
Next articleHendry: I hope O'Sullivan fails to break my world record