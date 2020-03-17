All of Sheffield's major theatres have been closed until April 5 with immediate effect after UK government advice to limit social contact amid the escalating health crisis.

It means the 44th staging of the World Championship at the Crucible due to begin on April 18 until May 4 is in some doubt.

“Following the recommendation from the UK government yesterday (16 March), Sheffield Theatres will be closing to the public with immediate effect,” read a statement the Sheffield Theatres’ website.

“All current performances (Run Sister Run, Coriolanus and Cabaret) have been cancelled and we will be cancelling future performances through to 5 April.”

World Snooker Tour cancelled the Tour Championship earlier on Tuesday, saying that announcements on future events including the World Championship will be made in due course – a sentiment that was echoed by Sheffield Theatres.

“For performances from 5 April onwards, we will continue to review and follow recommendations from the relevant authorities and will keep in touch with ticket holders,” added the statement.

“There is no further news on World Snooker at this time. We continue to liaise with the team at World Snooker and will provide an update on plans for this year’s tournament as soon as it is available.”