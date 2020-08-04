Snooker player tweets Jimmy White during interval of World Championship match

What do players get up to during World Snooker Championship intervals? Well, tweet at Eurosport pundits. That's what Jamie Clarke did, in amusing fashion.

Snooker legend Jimmy White was asked by Eurosport presenter Colin Murray whether he approved of Clarke adopting the nickname, 'The Welsh Wizard'.

White, famously nicknamed 'The Whirlwind', appeared delighted, agreed, and simply replied "nice one".

Quite rightly, Clarke was watching Eurosport's coverage during his interval break against Mark Allen and decided to shoot back a response on Twitter.

"There's only one whirlwind!!!" he replied.

Another Eurosport expert, Reanne Evans, then jokingly commanded Clarke, quite simply: "Off the phone".

Jimmy will have to be very careful what he says about players during mid-match intervals!

