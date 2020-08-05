Stuart Bingham shows his class at the Crucible: ‘Where did he dig that one form?’

Italy (198km)
Stuart Bingham utilised the rest to excellent effect in his second-round match against Mark Williams.
Stuart Bingham missed a rudimentary black in his second-round clash with Mark Williams.
Jamie Clarke is totally stunned by his 'absolutely crazy' World Snooker Championship win over Mark Allen.
'Biggest break of the day!' There was a broken glass to contend with in the World Championship first round match between Yan Bingtao and Elliot Slessor.
Jack Lisowski produces a lovely break of 107 against Anthony McGill at the World Snooker Championship.
Ronnie O’Sullivan dominates Thepchaiya Un-Nooh to notch a 10-1 win in record World Championship time and set up an intriguing match against Ding Junhui.
Ronnie O'Sullivan opens with magnificent century break against Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
Ronnie O'Sullivan on World Championship: 'I don't think I'm the favourite, I'll need a bit of luck'
Neil Robertson couldn’t believe it when a long red stayed out against Liang Wenbo.
Neil Robertson took a one-frame lead against Liang Wenbo courtesy of a 140 break in their best-of-19 first-round match at the Crucible.