The Break: Having fans taken away last-minute was a ‘crushing blow’ for World Snooker

Having the fan test event cancelled at the last minute was a “crushing blow” for snooker, according to The Break – Eurosport’s snooker podcast.

Speaking on the show, pundit Neal Foulds says that the government’s decision, based on an increase in positive cases across the country, will have hurt World Snooker chief Barry Hearn.

“Barry Hearn very rarely takes a backwards step, but I think even for him it was a crushing blow. But he will always bounce back, dust himself down and move on. I’ve known Barry a very long time, he’s a steely businessman but underneath it all, and you have to dig deep sometimes, he’s got a very good heart.”

Anthony Hamilton’s decision to pull out of the World Championships prior to the government announcement was heavily criticised by Hearn, and Foulds says that the reaction was in keeping with Hearn’s track-record.

“Back when I was a matchroom player and I wanted to miss out on qualifiers for two big tournaments abroad, I was not in a great place with things, nothing too serious but I just didn’t want to play. So I went in to Barry’s office with my dad and told him, and he just looked at me and said ‘If you want to pull out of these tournaments you can do, but I don’t want anything more to do with you. What’s wrong with you? Why can’t you play? Just go out there and do it, there is no reason for you not to play, if you’re lucky you might actually go out there and win a match!’

“I think I was the world number three at the time…! If I was looking for sympathy, I think I was going to the wrong guy. He expects everyone to act the same as him.”

The Break also spoke to Stuart Bingham, who told Rachel Casey:

Coming back from the interval you normally get a round of applause but there was nothing, so yeah it was really weird. The evening felt just like a practice session, hence why I probably played pretty well. There are some good matches coming up now, I’ll be on the sofa watching Ronnie vs Thepchaiya, really looking forward to watching that, and loads of other good matches left so should be some good watching for fans at home.

And Kryen Wilson said:

It’s really strange, obviously you are used to coming out of the backstage doors and there are fans waiting for autographs, and there is nobody here doing that sort of thing. As you enter the Crucible you have to wash your hands, the facemasks at all times other than when you are playing. I am just glad that we’ve got any sort of World Championships to play in at all. Lots of big sporting events have been cancelled and I guess in the grand scheme of things we are lucky to have it on at all!

