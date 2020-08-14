Snooker
World Championship

The Crucible to welcome fans for World Snooker Championship final

Crucible Theatre

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated 20 minutes ago

Fans will be allowed into Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre this weekend for the final of the World Snooker Championship as the British government on Thursday announced the resumption of a pilot programme to test the safe return of spectators to events.

The government had decided to allow spectators at carefully selected events from late July to early August to "stress test" new guidelines on a return to regular sport although the plan was halted due to a spike in coronavirus infection rates.

"We are delighted to announce that a reduced crowd will be welcomed to all sessions of the final of the Betfred World Championship on Saturday and Sunday," World Snooker said in a statement.

If pilot events are a success it could lead to other venues being opened to fans from October 1.

The World Snooker Championship was the first indoor sports event to open its doors to fans, allowing a limited number of spectators to attend the first few sessions on July 31.

Former world number one Ronnie O'Sullivan had criticised the decision to allow spectators, saying it created an unnecessary risk.

