The greatest frame in snooker history? Kyren Wilson and Anthony McGill produce high drama

Kyren Wilson and Anthony McGill were involved in one of the most epic frames in snooker history as their World Snooker Championship semi-final came to the most incredible of conclusions.

Wilson and McGill were locked at 16-16 going into their decider at The Crucible and what followed was a stunning piece of sporting drama.

World Championship 'Mental match - I'm gutted it's ended the way it has' - Kyren Wilson reflects on semi-final victory 18 MINUTES AGO

The total frame score of 186 was one of the highest in history following a succession of fouls from both players, as well as some truly shocking misses.

As Wilson put it in the Eurosport studio afterwards: "Mental match, mental decider…I just couldn’t believe what was happening… it was one of the best semi-finals you will ever see."

Play Icon WATCH 'You cannot believe it!' - Kyren Wilson misses easiest of reds in deciding frame 00:00:34

McGill’s score of 83 was the highest ever recorded by the losing player in any Crucible frame. Jimmy White put it succinctly in the Eurosport studio: "It's done me swede in!"

And the reaction across social media told its own story. Eurosport expert Neal Foulds reacted as follows:

And current pros couldn’t believe what they were watching…

It was almost impossible to describe what was happening and when - but we picked a particular portion which summed up the chaos, and nerves, on display.

Just watch this:

Play Icon WATCH 'The most incredible frame... ridiculous' - Watch remarkable exchanges between Wilson and McGill 00:10:10

The key moment came, once again, in incredible fashion as Wilson fluked a green when attempting a safety round the table, only to see it roll into the pocket.

He responded by holding his head in his hands, as though he couldn’t believe what he was seeing.

Play Icon WATCH Wilson overcome with emotion after fluking green to finally settle epic final frame against McGill 00:01:17

“He actually had to go to his seat to gather himself, that’s the honour of the sport,” said Colin Murray on Eurosport’s coverage. “That sportsmanship there I think speaks more than all the other drama of the frame.

“Shakespearean, the whole frame.”

Play Icon

World Championship Wilson overcome with emotion after fluking green to finally settle epic final frame against McGill AN HOUR AGO