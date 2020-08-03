Watch Ronnie O'Sullivan close out record-breaking win at World Snooker Championship

Morning Session, Day 4
First Session, Day 4
Ronnie O’Sullivan dominates Thepchaiya Un-Nooh to notch a 10-1 win in record World Championship time and set up an intriguing match against Ding Junhui.
Ronnie O'Sullivan opens with magnificent century break against Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
Ronnie O'Sullivan on World Championship: 'I don't think I'm the favourite, I'll need a bit of luck'
Neil Robertson couldn’t believe it when a long red stayed out against Liang Wenbo.
Neil Robertson took a one-frame lead against Liang Wenbo courtesy of a 140 break in their best-of-19 first-round match at the Crucible.
David Gilbert can't believe his luck as he somehow sinks a red on the opposite end of the table to what he intended in his World Snooker Championship opener.
Former champion Stuart Bingham 'puts on a show' with a magical break during his World Snooker Championship round-one match.
Judd Trump can't believe his luck as he comes through his first-round match against Tom Ford at the World Snooker Championship.
The referee takes nearly five minutes to decide where to place the balls ahead of a Judd Trump shot at the World Snooker Championship.
Tom Ford made a magnificent 140 total clearance against Judd Trump at the World Snooker Championship