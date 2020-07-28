Watch World Snooker Championship draw live on Eurosport website

Ronnie O'Sullivan at the Crucible Theatre
Image credit: Getty Images
The World Snooker Championship main draw will take place on July 29 - and you can watch it live with us at Eurosport.
The main draw for a major tournament is always exciting - both for fans and for the players involved. On Wednesday morning, snooker fans will find out who plays who in the first round of the World Championship.
With Judd Trump the top seed and reigning world champion looming, and five-time winner Ronnie O'Sullivan in the other half of the draw, there are many storylines to look out for.
World Snooker Championship: Latest draw, schedule and results
O'Sullivan, who is seeded number six for the famous tournament in Sheffield, has spoken of having "nothing to lose" as he seeks a sixth title.
World Championship first round draw
- Judd Trump Eng (1) v Qualifier
- Yan Bingtao Chn (16) v Qualifier
- Stephen Maguire Sco (9) v Qualifier
- Kyren Wilson Eng (8) v Qualifier
- John Higgins Sco (5) v Qualifier
- David Gilbert Eng (12) v Qualifier
- Jack Lisowski Eng (13) v Qualifier
- Mark Allen NI (4) v Qualifier
- ––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
- Mark Williams Wal (3) v Qualifier
- Stuart Bingham Eng (14) v Qualifier
- Ding Junhui Chn (11) v Qualifier
- Ronnie O’Sullivan Eng (6) v Qualifier
- Mark Selby Eng (7) v Qualifier
- Shaun Murphy Eng (10) v Qualifier
- Barry Hawkins Eng (15) v Qualifier
- Neil Robertson Aus (2) v Qualifier
