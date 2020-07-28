Watch World Snooker Championship draw live on Eurosport website

The World Snooker Championship main draw will take place on July 29 - and you can watch it live with us at Eurosport.

The main draw for a major tournament is always exciting - both for fans and for the players involved. On Wednesday morning, snooker fans will find out who plays who in the first round of the World Championship.

With Judd Trump the top seed and reigning world champion looming, and five-time winner Ronnie O'Sullivan in the other half of the draw, there are many storylines to look out for.

O'Sullivan, who is seeded number six for the famous tournament in Sheffield, has spoken of having "nothing to lose" as he seeks a sixth title.

You can watch the draw live on eurosport.co.uk from 11am

World Championship first round draw

Judd Trump Eng (1) v Qualifier

Yan Bingtao Chn (16 ) v Qualifier

Stephen Maguire Sco (9) v Qualifier

Kyren Wilson Eng (8) v Qualifier

John Higgins Sco (5 ) v Qualifier

David Gilbert Eng (12) v Qualifier

Jack Lisowski Eng (13 ) v Qualifier

Mark Allen NI (4) v Qualifier

Mark Williams Wal (3) v Qualifier

Stuart Bingham Eng (14) v Qualifier

Ding Junhui Chn (11) v Qualifier

Ronnie O’Sullivan Eng (6) v Qualifier

Mark Selby Eng (7) v Qualifier

Shaun Murphy Eng (10) v Qualifier

Barry Hawkins Eng (15) v Qualifier

Neil Robertson Aus (2) v Qualifier

