Wilson overcome with emotion after fluking green to finally settle epic final frame against McGill

Evening Session, Semi-finals
Round 3 - Portugal
Men's Singles, Day 5
Fourth Session, Semi-finals
Kyren Wilson held his head in his hands after a fluked green finally meant he could win the most unforgettable of frames against Anthony McGill.
Relive our favourite segment of the amazing deciding frame between Kyren Wilson and Anthony McGill in the semi-final of the World Snooker Championship.
Kyren Wilson missed the simplest of reds while he was at the table and looking to claim a final-frame victory over Anthony McGill in the World Snooker Champions
Ronnie O'Sullivan is 'still in contention' after hitting back at the end of the session against Mark Selby in their World Snooker Championship semi-final.
Ronnie O'Sullivan gets away with 'one of the flukes of the World Snooker Championship' at a crucial stage in his semi-final against Mark Selby.
Mark Selby makes a fast start to the session as he assumes a strong lead over Ronnie O'Sullivan in their World Snooker Championship semi-final.
Watch highlights as Ronnie O'Sullivan and Mark Selby are locked in a tense World Snooker Championship semi-final battle.
Watch Kyren Wilson record his third century of the match as he takes the 21st frame of his semi-final against Anthony McGill with a break of 116.
Watch Kyren Wilson break up the reds with a fine shot in his World Championship semi-final clash against Anthony McGill.
Watch as Kyren Wilson narrowly misses out on a century but produces a break of 99 to level his World Championship semi-final against Kyren Wilson.