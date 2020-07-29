World Championship: Ronnie O’Sullivan 'wouldn't mind losing' to 'nice guy' Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Ronnie O'Sullivan
Image credit: Getty Images
Ronnie O'Sullivan has said he won't mind losing to 'nice guy' Thepchaiya Un-Nooh after the pair were drawn in the first round of the World Snooker Championships.
Un-Nooh overcame Liam Highfield in qualifying, and his reward is a second meeting with five-time world champion O'Sullivan, six years after he won their encounter at the German Masters.
The 44-year-old O'Sullivan has given his reaction to facing Un-Nooh in the opening round, and he is certainly not feeling an edge around the match given the good nature of his opponent.
World Snooker Championship: Latest draw, schedule and results
"He’s a guy I like playing and one of the few I don’t actually mind losing to as he’s such a nice guy," O'Sullivan told Eurosport after the draw.
Everyone on the circuit would love to see him do well and win tournaments as he’s a very humble and respected by everyone.
Meanwhile, world number one Judd Trump will begin his title defence against Ford, who edged out Stuart Carrington 10-8 in the final round of qualifying.
The tournament starts on Friday and runs until August 16, with all 17 days live on Eurosport and Eurosport Player.
'No chance!' - O'Sullivan on controversial missed 147
00:02:13
World Snooker Championship first round draw
- Judd Trump (1) v Tom Ford
- Yan Bingtao (16) v Elliot Slessor
- Stephen Maguire (9) v Martin Gould
- Kyren Wilson (8) v Anthony Hamilton
- John Higgins (5) v Matthew Stevens
- David Gilbert (12) v Kurt Maflin
- Jack Lisowski (13) v Anthony McGill
- Mark Allen (4) v Jamie Clarke
––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
- Mark Williams (3) v Alan McManus
- Stuart Bingham (14) v Ashley Carty
- Ding Junhui (11) v Mark King
- Ronnie O’Sullivan (6) v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
- Mark Selby (7) v Jordan Brown
- Shaun Murphy (10) v Noppon Saengkham
- Barry Hawkins (15) v Alexander Ursenbacher
- Neil Robertson (2) v Liang Wenbo