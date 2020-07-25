World Snooker Championship: Alexander Ursenbacher shocks 2019 semi-finalist Gary Wilson

World number 87 Alexander Ursenbacher is through to the final qualifying round after a shock 6-3 win against 2019 semi-finalist Gary Wilson in Sheffield.

Ursenbacher, who played positively and with confidence all match, will face Daniel Wells or Andrew Higginson in the final qualifying round as he bids to become the first Swiss player to ever play at the Snooker World Championship at the Crucible.

At the first opportunity, Ursenbacher secured a 141 total clearance - his highest break as a professional - in the opening frame and never looked back.

The scores were level at 3-3 before Ursenbacher, who had a pot success percentage of 90.4% compared to Wilson's 81.3%, raced ahead to take the remaining three frames.

Ursenbacher: I'm really relieved

"He still had a good run last year so I'm really relieved," the 24-year-old told Eurosport post-match.

"I tried to force myself to play my game because that's the way I play in practice.

"I play really quick and the last couple of seasons I couldn't really do that because I was under pressure. I was just trying to force myself.

"I've been there three years ago and it didn't go my way so hopefully this time it will be my year."

