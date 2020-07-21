World Snooker Championship: Andy Hicks knocks out Reanne Evans in first qualifying round

Andy Hicks progresses to the second qualifying round at the Snooker World Championship after beating reigning world women's snooker champion Reanne Evans 5-3 in Sheffield.

It was first blood to the 12-time women's world champion Evans in the opening frame which lasted half an hour as she made the most of winning a safety exchange. The second was a far swifter affair with the 46-year-old Hicks dominating it with an 89.

Hicks had a handful of opportunities to take the third, including missing a straightforward red at 44-0 up, but Evans fought back as she switched to her left hand to pot the all-important pink.

With both players showing inconsistency and making mistakes, Hicks levelled matters at the 50-minute interval and ensured the two frames he won, Evans only scored one point in.

Hicks took the lead for the first time 76-50 in a lengthy, scrappy fifth frame, but Evans levelled again. Hicks worked so hard to take control and press home his advantage, but Evans held her nerve and made it 3-3.

Hicks was not at his fluent best in the seventh frame but retook the lead nevertheless in the race to six.

The eight was in the balance after Hicks broke down with the black covering the pocket for the red to the middle helped him, leaving Evans with a mountain to climb.

And there was no coming back as "The Cream of Devon" wrapped it up in ninth frame to got his campaign up and running and will face Sam Craigie in the next round.

