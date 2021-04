Snooker

World Snooker Championship - Anthony McGill reacts to his defeat to Stuart Bingham at Crucible

World Snooker Championship - Anthony McGill reacts to his deciding-frame defeat to Stuart Bingham at the Crucible in the quarter-finals. You can watch every match of the World Snooker Championship live and ad-free on the Eurosport App and eurosport.co.uk. Download the Eurosport app now for iOS and Android.

00:02:11, 35 minutes ago