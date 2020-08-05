World Snooker Championship: Barry Hawkins breezes past Alexander Ursenbacher

Barry Hawkins comfortably defeated debutant Alexander Ursenbacher 10-2 to advance to the second round of the World Championship at The Crucible in Sheffield.

Ursenbacher won the first frame with a break of 54 before the 2013 finalist Hawkins took ten of the next 11 to seal a comfortable progression.

Hawkins did not register a single century en route to victory, but nevertheless he won the contest with seven half-centuries – comprising runs of 70, 56, 57, 62, 65, 84 and 53 - to see off his Swiss opponent.

The 41-year-old, who was playing with a new cue, will face Neil Robertson in the second round.

