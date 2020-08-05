Snooker
World Championship

World Snooker Championship: Barry Hawkins breezes past Alexander Ursenbacher

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

2019 scheiterte Barry Hawkins bereits im Achtelfinale an Kyren Wilson

Image credit: Imago

ByEurosport
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

Barry Hawkins comfortably defeated debutant Alexander Ursenbacher 10-2 to advance to the second round of the World Championship at The Crucible in Sheffield.

  • Mark Allen stunned by world No 89 Jamie Clarke at World Championship
  • Jamie Clarke stunned by 'absolutely crazy' World Championship win over Mark Allen
World Championship

World Snooker Championship: Latest draw, schedule and results

3 HOURS AGO

Ursenbacher won the first frame with a break of 54 before the 2013 finalist Hawkins took ten of the next 11 to seal a comfortable progression.

Hawkins did not register a single century en route to victory, but nevertheless he won the contest with seven half-centuries – comprising runs of 70, 56, 57, 62, 65, 84 and 53 - to see off his Swiss opponent.

The 41-year-old, who was playing with a new cue, will face Neil Robertson in the second round.

World Championship

World Snooker Championship LIVE - John Higgins takes on Kurt Maflin

3 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
World Championship

Jamie Clarke stunned by 'absolutely crazy' World Championship win over Mark Allen

19 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
SnookerWorld Championship
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On