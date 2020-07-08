World Snooker Championship: Dates, Draw, Venue, Odds, O'Sullivan, Trump, Robertson, Ding, Allen

All the key information you need to know about the 2020 World Championship at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield.

When does the tournament begin?

The 44th staging of the 2020 World Championship begins on Friday 31 July at 10am (BST) and ends on Sunday 16 August with the final session starting at 7pm (BST) at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, host venue for the sport's biggest event since 1977.

It had been due to start on Saturday 18 April and run until Monday 4 May, but was forced to be delayed due to the global coronavirus crisis.

16 qualifiers will be drawn against the top 16 for the first round of the tournament.

Where can I watch?

Eurosport and Eurosport Player will broadcast all 17 days of the event. Check here for listings.

When is qualifying?

Eurosport and Eurosport Player will broadcast all eight days of the World Championship qualifying event at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield between 21 July and 28 July with extensive live coverage for fans across 50 territories in Europe.

The 16 players invited by WPBSA will join players seeded 81-128 in Round One

Those 64 players play each other, with the 32 winners going into Round Two

Round Two: those 32 winners will face players seeded 49-80

Round Three: those 32 winners will face players seeded 17-48

Round Four: those 32 winners play each other, with the 16 winners going through to the Crucible to face the top 16 seeds

The final qualifying round – known as Judgement Day – takes place on July 27 and 28. The 16 winners qualify for the Crucible to be drawn at random against one of the top 16 seeds. 2006 world champion Graeme Dott, two-times world finalist Ali Carter and last season's beaten semi-finalist Gary Wilson are among those going for gold via the qualifying stage.

All matches will be best of 11 frames, up until the final round which will be best of 19. Session times each day will be 1.30pm and 7pm, until the final round which is 1pm and 7pm.

What is the draw?

World Championship first round

Judd Trump Eng (1) v Qualifier

Yan Bingtao Chn (16 ) v Qualifier

Stephen Maguire Sco (9) v Qualifier

Kyren Wilson Eng (8) v Qualifier

John Higgins Sco (5 ) v Qualifier

David Gilbert Eng (12) v Qualifier

Jack Lisowski Eng (13 ) v Qualifier

Mark Allen NI (4) v Qualifier

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

Mark Williams Wal (3) v Qualifier

Stuart Bingham Eng (14) v Qualifier

Ding Junhui Chn (11) v Qualifier

Ronnie O’Sullivan Eng (6) v Qualifier

Mark Selby Eng (7) v Qualifier

Shaun Murphy Eng (10) v Qualifier

Barry Hawkins Eng (15) v Qualifier

Neil Robertson Aus (2) v Qualifier

The format

First round: best of 19 frames

Second round: best of 25 frames

Quarter-finals: best of 25 frames

Semi-finals: best of 33 frames

Final: best of 35 frames

Prize money

Winner: £500,000

Runner-up: £200,000

Semi-finalist: £100,000

Quarter-finalist £50,000

Second round: £30,000

First round: £20,000

Last 48: £15,000

Last 80: £10,000

Last 112: £5,000

Highest break: £15,000

Total price fund: £2,395,000

Former world champions in field

Ronnie O'Sullivan (2001, 2004, 2008, 2012, 2013)

John Higgins (1998, 2007, 2009, 2011)

Mark Williams (2000, 2003, 2018)

Mark Selby (2014, 2016, 2017)

Judd Trump (2019)

Stuart Bingham (2015)

Neil Robertson (2010)

Graeme Dott (2006)

Shaun Murphy (2005)

Who is defending champion?

Undisputed world number one Judd Trump won his first world title with an 18-9 win over John Higgins a year ago. He is bidding to become the first maiden winner in the Crucible era to successfully defend the title.

The 'Crucible Curse' is part of snooker folklore with nobody retaining the trophy a year after lifting it for the first time including icons such as Alex Higgins, Steve Davis, Stephen Hendry and Ronnie O'Sullivan. It would be a significant milestone in Trump's career if he becomes the first player to end that sequence.

What are the permutations?

Trump will be in action on the opening day of the event on 31 July. He is due to meet Riga Masters winner Yan Bingtao in the last 16 and could come across recent Tour Championship winner Stephen Maguire in the quarter-finals. Maguire lost 13-6 to Trump in the last eight a year ago, but toppled him 9-6 in the semi-finals of the Tour Championship.

Fives-times winner O'Sullivan begins the event ranked sixth in the world, but has yet to progress beyond the last eight over the past six years. He will be wary of the potential dangers after losing 10-8 to amateur qualifier James Cahill in a major shock in the first round a year ago.

The Essex man is seeded to face Ding Junhui in the last 16, a possible match with three-times winner Mark Williams or 2015 champion Stuart Bingham in the quarter-finals and could come across 2010 world champion and world number two Neil Robertson in the best-of-33 frame semi-finals.

Bingham ousted O'Sullivan in the quarter-finals on his way to victory in 2015 while UK champion Ding beat him at the same stage in 2017.

Providing he negotiates a path to the semi-finals, Trump could potentially encounter former Masters holder Mark Allen or four-times champion John Higgins in the semi-finals.

The bottom quarter of the draw looks to be the toughest with former world champions Mark Selby and Shaun Murphy potentially colliding over the best of 25 frames in the last 16 and Robertson or 2013 finalist Barry Hawkins also in the frame to meet the winner of that match in the quarter-finals.

Will any fans be allowed in?

World Snooker Tour chairman Barry Hearn is hoping some fans will be allowed access to the venue under strict UK government health guidelines, but it will not be near to its 980-seat capacity due to the need for social distancing.

“If there are fans in the arena they will be witnessing a unique sporting occasion," he said. "This would be a golden ticket, for the very lucky few. We urge fans to let us know their preferred option as soon as possible."

If fans are not allowed access to the venue, it will be played behind closed doors in similar style to the recent Championship League and Tour Championship events in Milton Keynes.

ODDS

Judd Trump 5/2

Ronnie O'Sullivan 4/1

Neil Robertson 5/1

Mark Selby 11/1

Shaun Murphy 14/1

Mark Allen 16/1

Kyren Wilson 20/1

John Higgins 20/1

Ding Junhui 22/1

Stephen Maguire 28/1

