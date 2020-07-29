Snooker
World Championship

World Snooker Championship draw: Ronnie O’Sullivan to face Thepchaiya Un-Nooh, Judd Trump v Tom Ford

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Ronnie O'Sullivan and Judd Trump.

Image credit: Eurosport

ByMichael Hincks
24 minutes ago | Updated 6 minutes ago
@MichaelHincks

Defending champion Judd Trump will face Tom Ford in the World Snooker Championship first round, while Ronnie O’Sullivan is set to take on Thepchaiya Un-Nooh.

The tournament starts on Friday and runs until August 16, with all 17 days live on Eurosport and Eurosport Player.

  • How to watch the 2020 Snooker World Championship live stream?
  • World Snooker Championship: Qualifying results and match schedule
  • Crucible to welcome back fans for World Championship
World Championship

Anthony Hamilton: I’ve got asthma - having fans at the Crucible is ridiculous

2 HOURS AGO

Un-Nooh overcame Liam Highfield in qualifying, and his reward is a second meeting with five-time world champion O'Sullivan, six years after he won their encounter at the German Masters.

Play Icon
WATCH

Watch the moment Trump won his first world title

00:01:07

World number one Trump will begin his title defence against Ford, who edged out Stuart Carrington 10-8 in the final round of qualifying.

Anthony McGill, the 49-year-old who made the main draw for the first time in 12 years, meets Kyren Wilson, while third seed Mark Williams faces a tough opener against Alan McManus - making his first appearance since 2016.

Another enticing match-up sees 2010 winner Neil Robertson take on Liang Wenbo, while four-time champion John Higgins - who has lost the last three finals at the Crucible - takes on two-time finalist Matthew Stevens.

World Snooker Championship first round draw

  • Judd Trump (1) v Tom Ford
  • Yan Bingtao (16) v Elliot Slessor
  • Stephen Maguire (9) v Martin Gould
  • Kyren Wilson (8) v Anthony Hamilton
  • John Higgins (5) v Matthew Stevens
  • David Gilbert (12) v Kurt Maflin
  • Jack Lisowski (13) v Anthony McGill
  • Mark Allen (4) v Jamie Clarke

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

  • Mark Williams (3) v Alan McManus
  • Stuart Bingham (14) v Ashley Carty
  • Ding Junhui (11) v Mark King
  • Ronnie O’Sullivan (6) v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
  • Mark Selby (7) v Jordan Brown
  • Shaun Murphy (10) v Noppon Saengkham
  • Barry Hawkins (15) v Alexander Ursenbacher
  • Neil Robertson (2) v Liang Wenbo
Play Icon
WATCH

'I had some demons to beat' - Martin Gould reveals struggles after reaching World Championship

00:01:58

The format

  • First round: best of 19 frames
  • Second round: best of 25 frames
  • Quarter-finals: best of 25 frames
  • Semi-finals: best of 33 frames
  • Final: best of 35 frames

Prize money

  • Winner: £500,000
  • Runner-up: £200,000
  • Semi-finalist: £100,000
  • Quarter-finalist £50,000
  • Second round: £30,000
  • First round: £20,000
  • Last 48: £15,000
  • Last 80: £10,000
  • Last 112: £5,000
  • Highest break: £15,000
  • Total price fund: £2,395,000

Former world champions in field

  • Ronnie O'Sullivan (2001, 2004, 2008, 2012, 2013)
  • John Higgins (1998, 2007, 2009, 2011)
  • Mark Williams (2000, 2003, 2018)
  • Mark Selby (2014, 2016, 2017)
  • Judd Trump (2019)
  • Stuart Bingham (2015)
  • Neil Robertson (2010)
  • Graeme Dott (2006)
  • Shaun Murphy (2005)
World Championship

World Snooker Championship: Ryder Cup hero Ian Poulter accuses Liang Wenbo in cheating storm

4 HOURS AGO
World Championship

World Snooker Championship: Victorious Matthew Stevens: 'I've not played for five months'

13 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
SnookerWorld Championship
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On