World Snooker Championship draw: Ronnie O’Sullivan to face Thepchaiya Un-Nooh, Judd Trump v Tom Ford

Ronnie O'Sullivan and Judd Trump.
Defending champion Judd Trump will face Tom Ford in the World Snooker Championship first round, while Ronnie O’Sullivan is set to take on Thepchaiya Un-Nooh.
The tournament starts on Friday and runs until August 16, with all 17 days live on Eurosport and Eurosport Player.
Un-Nooh overcame Liam Highfield in qualifying, and his reward is a second meeting with five-time world champion O'Sullivan, six years after he won their encounter at the German Masters.
World number one Trump will begin his title defence against Ford, who edged out Stuart Carrington 10-8 in the final round of qualifying.
Anthony McGill, the 49-year-old who made the main draw for the first time in 12 years, meets Kyren Wilson, while third seed Mark Williams faces a tough opener against Alan McManus - making his first appearance since 2016.
Another enticing match-up sees 2010 winner Neil Robertson take on Liang Wenbo, while four-time champion John Higgins - who has lost the last three finals at the Crucible - takes on two-time finalist Matthew Stevens.
World Snooker Championship first round draw
- Judd Trump (1) v Tom Ford
- Yan Bingtao (16) v Elliot Slessor
- Stephen Maguire (9) v Martin Gould
- Kyren Wilson (8) v Anthony Hamilton
- John Higgins (5) v Matthew Stevens
- David Gilbert (12) v Kurt Maflin
- Jack Lisowski (13) v Anthony McGill
- Mark Allen (4) v Jamie Clarke
––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
- Mark Williams (3) v Alan McManus
- Stuart Bingham (14) v Ashley Carty
- Ding Junhui (11) v Mark King
- Ronnie O’Sullivan (6) v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
- Mark Selby (7) v Jordan Brown
- Shaun Murphy (10) v Noppon Saengkham
- Barry Hawkins (15) v Alexander Ursenbacher
- Neil Robertson (2) v Liang Wenbo
The format
- First round: best of 19 frames
- Second round: best of 25 frames
- Quarter-finals: best of 25 frames
- Semi-finals: best of 33 frames
- Final: best of 35 frames
Prize money
- Winner: £500,000
- Runner-up: £200,000
- Semi-finalist: £100,000
- Quarter-finalist £50,000
- Second round: £30,000
- First round: £20,000
- Last 48: £15,000
- Last 80: £10,000
- Last 112: £5,000
- Highest break: £15,000
- Total price fund: £2,395,000
Former world champions in field
- Ronnie O'Sullivan (2001, 2004, 2008, 2012, 2013)
- John Higgins (1998, 2007, 2009, 2011)
- Mark Williams (2000, 2003, 2018)
- Mark Selby (2014, 2016, 2017)
- Judd Trump (2019)
- Stuart Bingham (2015)
- Neil Robertson (2010)
- Graeme Dott (2006)
- Shaun Murphy (2005)