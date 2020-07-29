World Snooker Championship draw: Ronnie O’Sullivan to face Thepchaiya Un-Nooh, Judd Trump v Tom Ford

Defending champion Judd Trump will face Tom Ford in the World Snooker Championship first round, while Ronnie O’Sullivan is set to take on Thepchaiya Un-Nooh.

The tournament starts on Friday and runs until August 16, with all 17 days live on Eurosport and Eurosport Player.

Un-Nooh overcame Liam Highfield in qualifying, and his reward is a second meeting with five-time world champion O'Sullivan, six years after he won their encounter at the German Masters.

World number one Trump will begin his title defence against Ford, who edged out Stuart Carrington 10-8 in the final round of qualifying.

Anthony McGill, the 49-year-old who made the main draw for the first time in 12 years, meets Kyren Wilson, while third seed Mark Williams faces a tough opener against Alan McManus - making his first appearance since 2016.

Another enticing match-up sees 2010 winner Neil Robertson take on Liang Wenbo, while four-time champion John Higgins - who has lost the last three finals at the Crucible - takes on two-time finalist Matthew Stevens.

World Snooker Championship first round draw

Judd Trump (1) v Tom Ford

Yan Bingtao (16) v Elliot Slessor

Stephen Maguire (9) v Martin Gould

Kyren Wilson (8) v Anthony Hamilton

John Higgins (5) v Matthew Stevens

David Gilbert (12) v Kurt Maflin

Jack Lisowski (13) v Anthony McGill

Mark Allen (4) v Jamie Clarke

Mark Williams (3) v Alan McManus

Stuart Bingham (14) v Ashley Carty

Ding Junhui (11) v Mark King

Ronnie O’Sullivan (6) v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Mark Selby (7) v Jordan Brown

Shaun Murphy (10) v Noppon Saengkham

Barry Hawkins (15) v Alexander Ursenbacher

Neil Robertson (2) v Liang Wenbo

The format

First round: best of 19 frames

Second round: best of 25 frames

Quarter-finals: best of 25 frames

Semi-finals: best of 33 frames

Final: best of 35 frames

Prize money

Winner: £500,000

Runner-up: £200,000

Semi-finalist: £100,000

Quarter-finalist £50,000

Second round: £30,000

First round: £20,000

Last 48: £15,000

Last 80: £10,000

Last 112: £5,000

Highest break: £15,000

Total price fund: £2,395,000

Former world champions in field

Ronnie O'Sullivan (2001, 2004, 2008, 2012, 2013)

John Higgins (1998, 2007, 2009, 2011)

Mark Williams (2000, 2003, 2018)

Mark Selby (2014, 2016, 2017)

Judd Trump (2019)

Stuart Bingham (2015)

Neil Robertson (2010)

Graeme Dott (2006)

Shaun Murphy (2005)

