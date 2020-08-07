Snooker
World Championship

Giant killer Jamie Clarke takes comfortable World Championship lead against Anthony McGill

Image credit: Eurosport

ByEurosport
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Jamie Clarke has taken a comfortable 6-2 lead in the last-16 of the World Snooker Championship against Anthony McGill at the Crucible in Sheffield on Friday.

World Championship

In a clash between two qualifiers, Clarke - who stunned Mark Allen in the previous round - started confidently to take a 2-1 lead with a break of 60 putting the Welshman ahead before he extended his advantage with a 67-15 frame and then the fifth 70-21.

Clarke powered on to go 5-1 up with a break of 52 before McGill put himself into even deeper trouble.

In the seventh frame the Scotsman made a meal of a shot with the rest, allowing Clarke to capitalise and register a back-to-back half century (60).

Clarke ensured he would go into Saturday's action with a considerable lead, but it was McGill who took the eighth frame with a half century of his own to stop the rot.

The match resumes at 3:30pm on Saturday then 8pm on Sunday - live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player.

World Championship

