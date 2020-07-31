World Snooker Championship hit by Boris Johnson backtrack on fans

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that sporting events piloting the return of fans this weekend will no longer be allowed to welcome spectators, including the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield.

The decision was made as a result of fears of a second wave of the coronavirus, after the UK Government announced on Thursday night that the Greater Manchester and surrounding areas would undergo stricter lockdown meaures.

Fans are already in attendance at the Crucible for the World Snooker Championship. The venue is operating at one-third capacity to allow for social distancing, but mask wearing is not obligatory when seated.

A statement from World Snooker Tour is expected shortly.

The restrictions on attending sporting events are now scheduled to be lifted in part in two weeks.

“We can’t just ignore this evidence,” Johnson announced on Friday afternoon.

“We have to act rapidly in order to protect those we love, and we know measures such as these work.

“We’re postponing those changes for at least a fortnight.

“Pilots of larger crowds in sports venues and conference centres will not take place.”

The restrictions were also set to be relaxed at horse racing and cricketing events, but these outdoor spectacles will now have to go ahead behind closed doors.

Horse racing at Goodwood, and cricket matches at Edgbaston and the Oval were part of the pilot scheme.

