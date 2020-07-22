World Snooker Championship: 'I was happy to win one frame' – Mertens creates history with Cahill win

Ben Mertens became the youngest player to win a match at the World Championship.

Fifteen-year-old amateur Ben Mertens was in a state of disbelief after becoming the youngest player in history to win a match at the World Championship.

World Championship World Snooker Championship: O'Sullivan conqueror James Cahill suffers shock exit to teenager Mertens 3 HOURS AGO

The Belgian kid revelled in the biggest win of his fledgling career with a 6-2 victory over world number 106 James Cahill – 14 months after the Blackpool player stunned Ronnie O'Sullivan as an amateur qualifier in the World Championship first round.

Despite runs of 82 and 90 from Cahill, Mertens was unflustered throughout a contest he largely dominated at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield as breaks of 63, 57 and a couple of 48s saw set up a meeting in the second round of qualifying with world number 76 Sam Baird on Friday.

"It's amazing. I'm over the moon," said the unassuming Mertens. "I really can't believe it, but overall I played well so I'm very happy.

Play Icon WATCH Ben Mertens: I can’t believe, I am over the moon 00:01:17

"I'm very pleased, but I was happy that I got one frame on the board. To win a match 6-2 is really unbelievable.

"It's really nice that young players from Europe are coming through."

Mertens believes the nature of his victory was helped by playing alongside Belgium's leading player and recent Championship League winner Luca Brecel in the World Cup in Wuxi last June when they reached the quarter-finals.

"The World Cup was also on television so that helped me to handle the cameras. I was always watching Luca when I was younger, but it was good to handle it myself," said Mertens.

"I want to win of course against Sam, but I'm already happy. The week doesn't getting any better for me."

World Championship World Snooker Championship: Latest qualifying results and match schedule 5 HOURS AGO