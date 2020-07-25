World Snooker Championship: Jimmy White dream crushed by Robert Milkins

Jimmy White's hopes of making a fairytale return to the Crucible Theatre for the first time since 2006 were crushed by a 6-1 defeat to Robert Milkins at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield.

The six-times world finalist – runner-up in 1984, 1990, 1991, 1992, 1993 and 1994 – had high hopes of making a surprise return to the sport's biggest stage at the age of 58 boosted by victories over Russian amateur Ivan Kakovskii and former Shoot Out winner Michael Georgiou in the opening two qualifying rounds.

But White's hopes were quickly wiped out by Gloucester's world number 51 Milkins, who cashed in on his opponent's inability to score heavily enough.

Milkins meandered through courtesy of breaks of 50, 81 and 70 in winning the closing final five frames from 1-1.

Milkins will face Jimmy Robertson or Ashley Carty over the best of 19 frames on Monday for a place in the final 32 at the Crucible which begins on Friday.

More to follow..

