World Snooker Championship: Kurt Maflin apologises after making obscene gesture

Kurt Maflin
Kurt Maflin has apologised after raising his middle finger to a ball in frustration after missing out on a maximum 147 break.
The referee Tatiana Woollaston gave Maflin a firm warning after the incident in the 16th frame of his encounter with David Gilbert, while World Snooker have confirmed that he will face no further punishment.
“I meant nothing by it – it was purely aggression being taken out on the cue ball. I felt like I’d worked really hard to get into that position… and when the white hit the yellow, it was just one of those reactions.
“She [Woollaston] was whispering and I thought she was telling me to tuck my shirt in, but she told me she had to warn me for the gesture. I wasn’t quite with it at that stage.”
Maflin went on to win the match by 10 frames to eight and will face John Higgins in the next round.