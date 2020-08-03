Snooker
World Championship

World Snooker Championship: Kurt Maflin apologises after making obscene gesture

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Kurt Maflin

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEnis Koylu
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Kurt Maflin has apologised after raising his middle finger to a ball in frustration after missing out on a maximum 147 break.

  • World Snooker Championship LIVE - scores, updates and results
  • World Snooker Championship: Draw and schedule
World Championship

Ronnie O'Sullivan records fastest ever World Championship win to set up Ding showdown

AN HOUR AGO

The referee Tatiana Woollaston gave Maflin a firm warning after the incident in the 16th frame of his encounter with David Gilbert, while World Snooker have confirmed that he will face no further punishment.

“I meant nothing by it – it was purely aggression being taken out on the cue ball. I felt like I’d worked really hard to get into that position… and when the white hit the yellow, it was just one of those reactions.

Play Icon
WATCH

Kurt Maflin flips the bird at cue ball after fluffing 147 maximum chance - World Championship

00:01:20

“She [Woollaston] was whispering and I thought she was telling me to tuck my shirt in, but she told me she had to warn me for the gesture. I wasn’t quite with it at that stage.”

Maflin went on to win the match by 10 frames to eight and will face John Higgins in the next round.

Play Icon
World Championship

Watch Ronnie O'Sullivan close out record-breaking win at World Snooker Championship

AN HOUR AGO
World Championship

World Snooker Championship: Latest draw, schedule and results

2 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
SnookerWorld ChampionshipKurt Maflin
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On