World Snooker Championship LIVE - Judd Trump kicks off title defence

World Snooker Championship live - all the latest updates, scores and results from The Crucible as the biggest snooke tournament on the calendar takes place after a delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.

09:00 - The World Snooker Championship is live

They say good things come to those who wait, and we've been waiting a while for this one. Despite the pandemic, World Snooker have got this event on and to be honest, we simply can't wait. A limited number of fans will be permitted to attend at the Crucible as normality starts seeping back into our lives, but one thing hasn't changed: you can watch the whole thing live on Eurosport and Eurosport Player across both tables at the grand old venue.

Kicking things off today is reigning world champion Judd Trump, who has already set a new record by becoming the first player ever to win six ranking events in one season. Can he make it seven? He's up on Eurosport 1 from 10am, facing qualifier Tom Ford. Meanwhile on table two, Stuart Bingham clashes with Ashley Carty.

You can see the full match schedule and draw right here.

