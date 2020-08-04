World Snooker Championship: Mark Allen produces break of 105

Morning Session, Day 7
Ronnie O'Sullivan explains to Eurosport why the ‘World Snooker Championship doesn’t suit my personality’.
Stuart Bingham utilised the rest to excellent effect in his second-round match against Mark Williams.
Stuart Bingham missed a rudimentary black in his second-round clash with Mark Williams.
Jamie Clarke is totally stunned by his 'absolutely crazy' World Snooker Championship win over Mark Allen.
Jamie Clarke closes out a shock World Snooker Championship win over Mark Allen.
Mark Allen produces a wonderful break of 105 in his World Snooker Championship match against Jamie Clarke.
'Biggest break of the day!' There was a broken glass to contend with in the World Championship first round match between Yan Bingtao and Elliot Slessor.
Jack Lisowski produces a lovely break of 107 against Anthony McGill at the World Snooker Championship.
Ronnie O’Sullivan dominates Thepchaiya Un-Nooh to notch a 10-1 win in record World Championship time and set up an intriguing match against Ding Junhui.
Ronnie O'Sullivan opens with magnificent century break against Thepchaiya Un-Nooh