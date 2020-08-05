World Snooker Championship: Martin Gould stuns Stephen Maguire, Mark Williams leads Stuart Bingham

Snooker World Championship qualifiers: Martin Gould wins against Graeme Dott 10 frames to 6
Image credit: Eurosport
Martin Gould produced an imperious performance to down Stephen Maguire, beating the Tour Championship winner 10-3 in a sensational performance at the Crucible Theatre.
- Mark Allen stunned by world No 89 Jamie Clarke at World Championship
- Jamie Clarke stunned by 'absolutely crazy' World Championship win over Mark Allen
World Snooker Championship: Latest draw, schedule and results
Gould put together knocks of 57, 103, 77, 103, 83, 103, 54 and 51 to dismantle the two-time semi-finalist in a virtuoso display. An out-of-sorts Maguire nearly conjured a maximum at 9-2 down but missed the 13th red in frame 12 and was out of the tournament just a frame later.
The 38-year-old Gould, who has never been beyond the second round in Sheffield, will face Kyren Wilson in round two on Saturday.
Gould had considered retirement before the tournament but, after a resounding first-round performance, said he would only now consider retiring if he won the tournament outright.
"The only time it [the retirement speech] might pop out is if I am picking the trophy up at the end of the tournament – end on a high," said Gould.
Jamie Clarke stunned by 'absolutely crazy' World Championship win over Mark Allen
00:07:25
Mark Williams ended the first session of his World Snooker Championship clash against Stuart Bingham up 5-3.
After Bingham won two of the first three frames against his fellow former champion, he was left kicking himself after missing a routine black, allowing the Welshman to draw level with him at 57-57 before potting a re-spotted black.
That started a run of four straight frames that went the way of Williams, featuring a high break of 97, when he was denied a century ironically by missing a routine black.
Bingham stemmed the tide by winning the final frame of the night's play, leaving the heavyweight tie finely poised ahead of its restart on Thursday.