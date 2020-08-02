Snooker
World Championship

World Snooker Championship: Neil Robertson beats Liang Wenbo to reach second round

Neil Robertson im Crucible Theatre in Aktion

Image credit: Eurosport

ByJames Walker-Roberts
2 hours ago | Updated 33 minutes ago

Neil Robertson progressed to the second round of the World Snooker Championship with a 10-5 win over Liang Wenbo.

The world No 2 only lost one frame in the evening session as he eased to victory.

While he couldn’t match his earlier breaks of 140 and 122, Robertson was helped by breaks of 97 and 89 as he outclassed his opponent.

The 2010 champion will face either Barry Hawkins or Alexander Ursenbacher in the next round.

Wenbo looked to have some momentum as he finished the first session with a 113 break and then took the opening frame of the evening to level the match at 5-5.

However, that was as close as he got to winning the match as Robertson reeled off the next five frames.

The Australian hit 97 and 89 in back-to-back frames before capitalising on a bad miss on a black to win the 13th frame.

Wenbo didn't recover from that and Robertson swept into the second round.

What's On