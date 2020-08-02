World Snooker Championship: Neil Robertson has narrow lead over Liang Wenbo; Yan Bingtao dominating

Neil Robertson takes a narrow 5-4 lead into the evening session against Liang Wenbo at the Crucible in Sheffield.

World Championship World Snooker Championship LIVE - Ronnie O'Sullivan cruising; John Higgins in action AN HOUR AGO

Robertson started the morning session in style by grabbing a century with opening breaks of 140, 123 and 87, but Liang would keep fighting back with scrappy frames.

Play Icon WATCH Neil Robertson opens Crucible campaign with ‘magnificent’ 140 00:02:19

And despite Liang's significantly lower pot success percentage, the world number 34 stuck with it and registered his first century in the last frame - frame nine - a break of 113, to ensure the two were separated by just a frame heading into the evening session.

Play Icon WATCH ‘How did that not go in?’ – Neil Robertson astonished as red stays out 00:00:24

Bingtao dominating debutant Slessor

Yan Bingtao takes a considerable 7-1 lead heading into tomorrow's afternoon session against Englishman Elliot Slessor.

The 20-year-old from China registered four frames on the bounce, including a 66 in the opening frame and a 119 century in frame four, before Slessor clawed back a frame with a break of 60.

But Slessor was simply unable to cope with Yan who finished on 76-35 in the eighth frame to all but secure his place in the second round.

Play Icon

World Championship ‘How did that not go in?’ – Neil Robertson astonished as red stays out 3 HOURS AGO

Play Icon