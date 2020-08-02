Snooker
World Championship

World Snooker Championship: Neil Robertson has narrow lead over Liang Wenbo; Yan Bingtao dominating

Neil Robertson of Australia

Neil Robertson takes a narrow 5-4 lead into the evening session against Liang Wenbo at the Crucible in Sheffield.

Robertson started the morning session in style by grabbing a century with opening breaks of 140, 123 and 87, but Liang would keep fighting back with scrappy frames.

And despite Liang's significantly lower pot success percentage, the world number 34 stuck with it and registered his first century in the last frame - frame nine - a break of 113, to ensure the two were separated by just a frame heading into the evening session.

Bingtao dominating debutant Slessor

Yan Bingtao takes a considerable 7-1 lead heading into tomorrow's afternoon session against Englishman Elliot Slessor.

The 20-year-old from China registered four frames on the bounce, including a 66 in the opening frame and a 119 century in frame four, before Slessor clawed back a frame with a break of 60.

But Slessor was simply unable to cope with Yan who finished on 76-35 in the eighth frame to all but secure his place in the second round.

What's On