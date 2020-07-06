World Snooker Championship organisers hope to allow in spectators

World Snooker Championship organisers are hopeful of selling tickets for the event if UK government regulations allow an audience.

The championship is set to take place from the July 31 to August 16 at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield and World Snooker Tour chairman Barry Hearn believes selling tickets to the tournament could be feasible.

"Detailed discussions with the relevant organisations are ongoing and we are determined to explore every avenue," he said in an official statement released on Monday.

"We realise that to attend the World Championship is a once in a lifetime experience for many fans, and for everyone in the arena it is a magical occasion.

"The highest priority of course is the health and safety of fans and everyone connected with the event, so spectators will only be allowed if we are confident that this priority can be met. But we are working hard towards making this happen if it is possible.

"If there are fans in the arena they will be witnessing a unique sporting occasion. This would be a golden ticket, for the very lucky few. We urge fans to let us know their preferred option as soon as possible.

We have already staged two successful snooker event in recent weeks and led the way in terms of the return of live sport.

The news comes just days after World Snooker Tour confirmed “several” players had withdrawn from this year’s championship over safety fears due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Former world number five Marco Fu, three-time women’s world champion Ng On-yee and No 22-ranked Zhou Yuelong, who beat Mark Allen in the first round last year, are reportedly among those to have withdrawn.

According to the Press Association, none of the players concerned are understood to be among the current world top 16 and would have been scheduled to take part in qualifiers ahead of the tournament's start on July 21.

