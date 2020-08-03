Ronnie O'Sullivan records fastest ever World Championship win to set up Ding showdown

Ronnie O’Sullivan was in fine form as he dominated Thepchaiya Un-Nooh to notch a 10-1 win in record World Championship time and set up an intriguing match against Ding Junhui.

O'Sullivan arrived at the table on Monday morning knowing he only needed two further frames to book his place in the next round, having played fantastically to hold an 8-1 lead at the close of play on Sunday.

And he soon set about his business, punishing an Un-Nooh miss on a routine red to ensure that an earlier error of his own on the black was not costly.

In what proved to be the final frame of the match, The Rocket briefly threatened to record a maximum. He was unable to do so but, at 108 minutes, he now holds the record for the quickest-ever Crucible victory.

First Session Report

The five-time champion reeled off two century breaks and averaged less than 14 seconds a shot as he raced into an 8-1 lead.

The only blemish for O’Sullivan came in the seventh frame when Un-Nooh got on the board.

Un-Nooh won his only previous meeting with O’Sullivan in 2014 but it was clear from the early stages that he was in for a tough afternoon at the Crucible.

By the first interval he trailed 4-0 as O’Sullivan reeled off breaks of 101, 85, 115 and 74 in just 40 minutes.

The Rocket followed up with two more quickfire frames after the interval before Un-Nooh got himself on the scoreboard in the seventh frame.

But a lucky red helped O’Sullivan move further ahead and he closed out a dominant session with a break of 65 to secure a commanding advantage.

