World Snooker Championship: Ryder Cup hero Ian Poulter accuses Liang Wenbo in cheating storm

Liang Wenbo has been accused of cheating by Ryder Cup golfer Ian Poulter during his 10-9 win over Fergal O'Brien in the final round of qualifying for the World Championship.

World Championship World Snooker Championship: Victorious Matthew Stevens: 'I've not played for five months' 10 HOURS AGO

China's World Cup winner Wenbo failed to call a foul on himself with no points scored in the deciding frame after clearly hitting a red with his cue while playing a safety shot away from the pack.

It was missed by both the referee and his opponent while it remains open for debate if the former UK Championship finalist realised he had inadvertently touched the reds at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield.

World number 34 Wenbo would later return to the table to make a match-winning 141 break in securing his return to the Crucible Theatre for the World Championship's final stages for the first time since 2017, but the incident left a sour taste among viewers watching Eurosport's live coverage.

Ryder Cup golfer Ian Poulter, a leading part of Europe's historic 'Miracle of Medinah' side in 2012, was in no doubt Wenbo was guilty of cheating.

Play Icon WATCH Great shot, lucky escape! Liang Wenbo cuts in superb red during World Championship qualifier 00:00:21

Poulter tweeted: "I hate this.. Blatant cheating... he knows that touched the cue... should be banned. End of conversation."

Poulter's comments were supported by Israel's leading player Eden Sharav, who lost his final qualifier 10-2 to Noppon Saengkham on Monday.

"That is blatant cheating, you would 100% feel that touch your cue! ... disgraceful behaviour!" said Sharav.

Wenbo was delighted with his finish to the match. "I think the whole match I played good, but especially the last frame," he said.

"I should play every frame like this. Don't think too much, just play."

Watch the World Snooker Championship LIVE on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player

World Championship Watch World Snooker Championship draw live on Eurosport website 13 HOURS AGO