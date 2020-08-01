World Snooker Championship: Stuart Bingham beats Ashley Carty, Kurt Maflin leads David Gilbert

Stuart Bingham
Stuart Bingham is through to the second round of the Snooker World Championships after a hard-fought 10-7 victory over Ashley Carty.
With the 44-year-old starting the second day of the championships 5-4 up, but without a crowd today, the 2015 world champion began the morning session brilliantly and grabbed his 27th Crucible century 131-0 to take a two-frame lead.
Despite missing a good chance to secure the frame with a 147, Bingham took a 96 break to pull further away and go 7-4 up before taking the next two 96-0 and followed up with a break of 58 in the 13th frame.
Carty fought back though, winning the next three frames in a row. At 9-5, Bingham missed a simple green allowing Carty to capitalise. The 25-year-old potted the pink to make it 9-6 with a 69-42 frame.
Carty won the next frame 68-6 before Bingham finally regained his composure to see it off 10-7 with a break of 82.
Bingham will face either Mark Williams or Alan McManus in the second round.
Maflin leads Gilbert overnight
David Gilbert is down 5-4 heading into day 3 of the world snooker championships against Kurt Maflin.
The Norwegian started with a 124 century before Gilbert levelled to make it 92-1. Maflin then raced into a good lead, going 3-1 up.
But Gilbert showed some fighting spirit to remain in the contest and finished up with the highest break of the match, a 131 century, to make it 5-4 to set up a finely-poised finale.