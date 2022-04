Snooker

‘Knock me off my perch’ – Ronnie O’Sullivan dismisses retirement talk after scathing Hossein Vafaei attack

Ronnie O’Sullivan has dismissed retirement talk as he threw down the gauntlet to his fellow professionals, saying someone would have to “knock me off my perch” to change that. Stream the World Championship and other top snooker live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:00:51, 2 hours ago