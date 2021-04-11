Louis Heathcote bowed out of World Championship qualifying at the penultimate hurdle, but he produced a special moment with one of the most outrageous flukes ever seen.

Ryan Day held his nerve to win a final-frame decider to progress to the final round of qualifying, but earlier in the contest Heathcote took centre stage.

At 4-3 to the good, Heathcote found himself in a devilish snooker tight behind the black on the cushion.

After assessing the situation, the only option that looked open was an exhibition shot into the jaws of the bottom right corner pocket in the hope of it wriggling and finding the yellow.

It did more than find the yellow, it arched on account of the pace on the cue ball, crashed into the yellow which duly found its way into the green pocket.

Heathcote did not take advantage of his slice of fortune, as he failed to clear the colours - allowing Day to level at 4-4.

The pair shared the next two frames, with Day keeping his composure in the decider to advance to a meeting with Ricky Walden who beat Peter Lines 6-1.

Igor Figueiredo held his nerve to topple Thepchaiya Un-Nooh 6-5.

It was a scrappy affair and that suited the Brazilian, as his Thai opponent could never get into his preferred fluent style.

The match went to a decider and it was Figueiredo who progressed to set up a meeting with Mark Joyce who beat Anthony Hamilton 6-3.

