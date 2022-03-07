Marco Fu has announced he is to make his return to the World Snooker Tour (WST) at the World Championship this year.

The three-time ranking event winner, who has reached at least the semi-final stage of each of snooker’s triple crown events, has been a mainstay on the professional circuit since 1998.

Ad

Fu, who has been ranked as high as five in the world during the 2017 season, saw his career affected by retinal degeneration and floaters in his left eye and required laser surgery at the end of that year.

World Championship 'I will milk this at every opportunity' – Shot of year? This was shot of century 30/12/2021 AT 09:30

He could not compete during the 2020/21 season due to Covid-19 restrictions, but was awarded an Invitational Tour Card by WST for the following two seasons to remain on tour.

The 43-year-old was one of four players to be handed a wildcard along with veterans Jimmy White, Stephen Hendry and Ken Doherty.

Fu has announced on social media on Monday that he will play at the World Snooker Championships which begins on April 16.

He wrote: "I've just entered this year's World Championships!"

The World Championship runs from April 16 to May 2 at the Crucible where Mark Selby will be looking to defend his title.

- - -

Stream the 2022 World Championship and much more top snooker action live and on demand on discovery+

World Championship How many cases of Covid-19 did the Crucible record? 25/06/2021 AT 17:25