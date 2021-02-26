Scene Setter
There's plenty at stake in the 2021 edition of the World Snooker Championship, which comes just eight months after the 2020 tournament took place thanks to its postponement due to the Covid-19 pandemic. When Ronnie O'Sullivan defeated Kyren Wilson back in the summer, he lifted the world title for the sixth time and drew level with Steve Davis and Ray Reardon in the pecking order. A further triumph would see him equal Stephen Hendry's record tally of seven.
But the Rocket will have plenty of competition at the Crucible in April. Judd Trump is the bookies' favourite to win what would be his second title ahead of the 45-year-old in second. Mark Selby is third, followed by Neil Robertson then Kyren Wilson.
The World Championship is the second of Snooker's Triple Crowns in 2021, with Yan Bingtao sensationally winning the Masters to announce himself to the world back in January.
The return to the Crucible will be hugely welcome after months of almost uninterrupted play in Milton Keynes, but unlike last year, no crowds will be present this time around unless the government selects it as a test event.
What is the format?
There will be 128 players vying for qualification, which will take place between April 7 and April 14 at the nearby English Institute of Sport in Sheffield. A total 16 of these players will reach the first round proper, where they will be joined by the 16 top players in the snooker rankings. As defending champion, O'Sullivan is the only man with a spot in the first round guaranteed.
The first round is best of 19 frames, the second and quarter-final rounds best of 25. The semi-finals are best of 33 and the final best of 35.
How to watch the event
The 2021 World Championship is live on Eurosport and the Eurosport app.
Schedule
April 17-22
- First round
April 20-26
- Second round
April 27-28
- Quarter-final
April 29-May 1
- Semi-finals
May 2-3
- Final
Matches to be scheduled
Prize Money
TBC.
Previous Winners
The World Championship has been running since 1927 and, prior to its move to the Crucible in 1977, it was dominated by Joe Davis, Walter Donaldson, Fred Davis, John Pulman, John Spencer and Ray Reardon, with Alex Higgins and Horace Lundrum winning it once apiece. Since the move to Sheffield, the winners are:
- 1977: John Spencer
- 1978: Ray Reardon
- 1979: Terry Griffiths
- 1980: Cliff Thorburn
- 1981: Steve Davis
- 1982: Alex Higgins
- 1983: Steve Davis
- 1984: Steve Davis
- 1985: Dennis Taylor
- 1986: Joe Johnson
- 1987: Steve Davis
- 1988: Steve Davis
- 1989: Steve Davis
- 1990: Stephen Hendry
- 1991: John Parrott
- 1992: Stephen Hendry
- 1993: Stephen Hendry
- 1994: Stephen Hendry
- 1995: Stephen Hendry
- 1996: Stephen Hendry
- 1997: Ken Doherty
- 1998: John Higgins
- 1999: Stephen Hendry
- 2000: Mark Williams
- 2001: Ronnie O'Sullivan
- 2002: Peter Ebdon
- 2003: Mark Williams
- 2004: Ronnie O'Sullivan
- 2005: Shaun Murphy
- 2006: Graeme Dott
- 2007: John Higgins
- 2008: Ronnie O'Sullivan
- 2009: John Higgins
- 2010: Neil Robertson
- 2011: John Higgins
- 2012: Ronnie O'Sullivan
- 2013: Ronnie O'Sullivan
- 2014: Mark Selby
- 2015: Stuart Bingham
- 2016: Mark Selby
- 2017: Mark Selby
- 2018: Mark Williams
- 2019: John Higgins
- 2020: Ronnie O'Sullivan