Jimmy White and Neal Foulds make Neil Robertson favourite to win the World Championship, but believe it would be foolish to write off defending champion Ronnie O’Sullivan.

The win has teed the 2010 champion up nicely for the Crucible later this month, and White feels Robertson is the one the other players have to aim for.

“You’ve got to make Neil Robertson favourite on the form he showed in the last tournament,” White said on episode one of season three of The Break podcast.

"But we’ve said this the last couple of years he was definitely the man to beat and he got beaten by John Higgins and then last year by Mark Selby. On the form book, he looks like the man.

“Then you have John Higgins the way he played in The Masters and then in the Players Championship he looked unbeatable.

“You can never write off Ronnie O’Sullivan, and Mark Selby has won a couple of tournaments this year, but on present form you have got to say Neil Robertson is the favourite.”

Eurosport analyst Foulds echoed White’s thoughts, but believes someone could emerge from the shadows - and has a sneaking feeling Mark Allen could have a good tournament.

“When John Higgins showed all that brilliant form, everyone was saying he’s the man to beat and now Neil Robertson is the man to beat,” Foulds said.

“I personally think the World Championship is a law unto itself. Players have gone into it in great form before.

“I might be looking at players who have been a little bit quiet.

“Judd [Trump] has been quiet recently. He’s going to win the World Championship again at some point.

Ronnie has had the strangest season, very unlike O'Sullivan. He’s lost five finals and he’s not used to losing finals.

“He’s been consistent and you can’t write him off.

"But I've just got a sneaky feeling for Mark Allen. He’s in a bad section of the draw but he has been frighteningly quiet for a terrific player.

“I just feel he might be the kind of guy who gets through the first week and then plays brilliant snooker the second week.

"He’s good enough to win a World Championship.

“I don’t know what kind of form he’s in but I just want to look at players who have been quiet and going a little under the radar.

“But whatever happens it is about getting through the first week and just getting better.”

