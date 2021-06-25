Tournament organisers World Snooker Tour have confirmed that six Covid-19 cases were recorded at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield during the World Championship in April and May with over 10,000 fans in attendance.

Three pilot events held at Wembley Stadium that attracted almost 30,000 people at football's FA Cup semi-finals, Carabao Cup Final and FA Cup final saw eight cases recorded.

The Crucible was at 33% for the first round, 50% for the second round, 75% for the quarter-finals and semi-finals before reaching full capacity of just under 1,000 for the final between Mark Selby and Shaun Murphy on Sunday 2 and Monday 3 May.

The government's Events Research Programme (ERP) findings included:

Both indoor and outdoor events carry levels of transmission risk but ‘pinch points’ in venues where attendees may congregate for extended periods carry greater transmission risk

Large indoor events with high crowd density and proximity may pose a higher potential risk of transmission as a result of close proximity and poor ventilation

Mitigations such as face coverings, ventilation, testing, restrictions on food and drink, and social distancing/capacity caps all contributed to reducing transmission risk

“Our innovative and science led Events Research Programme is helping us to better understand how the risk of transmission at major events can be effectively mitigate," said Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden.

“The findings and learnings will help event organisers plan for large audiences as we move to Step 4 of the roadmap."

