Stuart Bingham hit on a streak of exceptional form to beat Luca Brecel in the final qualifying round of the World Championships.

Belgian player Brecel was 3-1 up after the opening four frames, with two fifty-plus breaks of his own.

However Bingham hit back with an exceptional string of centuries, with 140, 108 and 140 again coming in the course of four frames.

Two more half-centuries had him comfortably ahead, before there were breaks of 74, 67, and 57 in the fifteenth frame to round out a 10-5 win.

Ali Carter went through to the next round with a 10-4 win over Alexander Ursenbacher.

Elsewhere Martin Gould defeated Bai Langning, Ricky Walden defeated Ryan Day, and Gary Wilson sent Steven Hallworth packing with a 10-3 win.

World Championships, Wednesday 14 April April

Igor Figueiredo 3-6 Mark Joyce

Ryan Day 5-10 Ricky Walden

Bai Langning 5-10 Mar tin Gould

Steven Hallworth 3-10 Gary Wilson

Ali Carter 10-4 Alexander Ursenbacher

Zhao Xintong 5-4 Sam Craigie

Chris Wakelin 5-4 Xiao Guodong

Luca Brecel 5-10 Stuart Bingham

