Stuart Bingham hit on a streak of exceptional form to beat Luca Brecel in the final qualifying round of the World Championships.
Belgian player Brecel was 3-1 up after the opening four frames, with two fifty-plus breaks of his own.
However Bingham hit back with an exceptional string of centuries, with 140, 108 and 140 again coming in the course of four frames.
Two more half-centuries had him comfortably ahead, before there were breaks of 74, 67, and 57 in the fifteenth frame to round out a 10-5 win.
Ali Carter went through to the next round with a 10-4 win over Alexander Ursenbacher.
Elsewhere Martin Gould defeated Bai Langning, Ricky Walden defeated Ryan Day, and Gary Wilson sent Steven Hallworth packing with a 10-3 win.
World Championships, Wednesday 14 April April
- Igor Figueiredo 3-6 Mark Joyce
- Ryan Day 5-10 Ricky Walden
- Bai Langning 5-10 Martin Gould
- Steven Hallworth 3-10 Gary Wilson
- Ali Carter 10-4 Alexander Ursenbacher
- Zhao Xintong 5-4 Sam Craigie
- Chris Wakelin 5-4 Xiao Guodong
- Luca Brecel 5-10 Stuart Bingham
