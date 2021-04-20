Ali Carter has been knocked out of the World Snooker Championship after going down 10-9 to Jack Lisowski in a deciding frame at the Crucible.
The two-time former finalist had led 8-6 and 9-8 but was clawed back by the world number 14 in the closest match of the tournament so far.
Lisowski’s reward is a match against Neil Robertson in the next round following the Australian’s win over Liang Wenbo in his opener.
Snooker
'I want to be Trump's rival' - Lisowski
- World Snooker Championship: Draw, Schedule, Results
- 'I stopped breathing' – Higgins overcomes Crucible panic attack
Coming into the session with a 5-4 lead, Lisowski allowed Carter back into the match and the latter looked to be closing in on victory when he opened up a two-frame lead.
However, Lisowski battled back and after a break of 82 in the 18th frame to make it 9-9, took the decider to progress.
Speaking afterwards, Lisowski acknowledged how tight the match was, and was relieved to come through.
It doesn't any closer but I managed to win so many close frames. I cleared up at 8-6 and to have won from there is great.
"I've never won a tournament so why not make the World Championship the first one? It would be amazing."
Gibraltar Open
‘I’ve taken snooker by storm’ – Trump equals Williams' record after latest triumph
Gibraltar Open
'He is still my mate' - Lisowski won't fall out with Trump despite another final loss