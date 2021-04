Snooker

Snooker World Championship 2021 - 'Just too much thinking' - Ronnie O'Sullivan on his slow start

Six-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan said that he was just thinking too much during his slow start against Mark Joyce at the snooker world championship. O'Sullivan eventually found top gear and hit three centuries in a row to secure his win in style. O'Sullivan said chatting to Steve Peters was a big help for him.

00:05:47, 2 hours ago