Mark Williams beat John Higgins in the second round of the Snooker World Championship on Saturday evening at the Crucible.

Higgins started the evening session four frames behind with Williams 10-6 up.

Williams hit a break of 76 in order to go 11-6 ahead with a 102-24 frame win, before Higgins gave himself hope with a scrappy 69-39 win.

Williams, on the hunt for his fourth world championship after a career renaissance in his forties, instantly hit back with another big score, with a break of 85 taking him to 122 against 12 from his Scottish opponent - himself a four-time world champion.

The Welshman then booked his place in the third round with a routine 77 to which Higgins had no answer.

Williams will play the winner of Mark Allen vs. Mark Selby, with the first session set for Tuesday afternoon.

