Snooker

Snooker World Championship 2021 – Ronnie O’Sullivan asks for cue ball to be changed after one shot

One of the immortal lines of snooker commentary is John Virgo’s ‘where’s the cue ball going?’ Well, the cue ball went to a very unlikely destination during the opening match at the 2021 World Championship during Ronnie O’Sullivan’s clash with Mark Joyce… in the bin. You can watch every match of the World Championship live and ad-free on the Eurosport App and eurosport.co.uk.

00:01:59, 2 hours ago