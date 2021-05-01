Shaun Murphy was in excellent form as he sealed his path to the final of the 2021 Snooker World Championship with a 17-12 win over Kyren Wilson.

The pair kicked off at 12-12 with Murphy taking the lead with an impressive break on the return, going ahead for the first time since he led 1-0 at the beginning of the semi-final.

Wilson looked set to build an imposing score in the second frame of the session but on 35 he deflected off the pack of reds and potted the white to give Murphy a chance.

The Magician took his opportunity again with a lovely long red on the way to his fifth consecutive frame, and a two-frame advantage.

Wilson made a similar mistake in the third frame, unable to squeeze in the black and giving Murphy room to start building an advantage, taking him just two frames away from the final as he threatened to blow last year's finalist away as he made his second century of the match.

A seventh consecutive frame win, the last before the interval, left him one away from the match.

The pair returned to the table after a short break, and both started slowly as they exchanged safety play for much of the early stages, with Murphy taking a 76-6 lead.

Wilson decided to make a fist of a comeback before Murphy sunk a fantastic late pot to leave his opponent needing snookers as he rolled up against the black, forcing the decisive concession.

