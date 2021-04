Snooker

Snooker World Championship 2021 - 'Wait for it!' - Liang Wenbo gets huge slice off luck off double

Liang Wenbo produced a moment of fortune during his match against Neil Robertson as he doubled the red and then knocked it in off the cue ball to keep a century break alive. The 2021 Snooker World Championship is live on Eurosport. You can watch every moment on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:00:12, an hour ago